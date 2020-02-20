Digital Deep Dive: What’s behind the timing of yellow lights?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s called the “dilemma zone” – that time when a traffic light turns yellow as you are either approaching or going through an intersection.
Because of the way yellow lights change, many drivers insist those lights aren’t timed right.
As it turns out, yellow light timing is based on complicated math formulas used by engineers to keep drivers safe, but now there is evidence that some yellow light timing may need to be recalculated.
Consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia looks into the science and math behind it. You can watch Steve’s full story at 11 p.m. Friday.
