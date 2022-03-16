RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As people struggle to pay the higher price of gas, some are thinking about going fully electric or of purchasing a hybrid vehicle.

However, going electric isn’t as easy as just plug and go. First, you’ve got to find an electric vehicle, and then you’ve got to figure out how to keep it charged.

“It’s clear gas prices are driving up demand for hybrids and electric cars even more than general used cars,” said industry analyst Karl Brauer of iSeeCars.

Because of the shortage of computer chips, the wait time for new EVs, or hybrids, is anywhere from 6 months to more than a year; so if you want one of them now, you have to buy a used vehicle. Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia did a search on iSeeCars for used hybrid and fully electric cars within a 75-mile radius of Raleigh.

He found 818 used Hybrids for sale and 665 used EVs. However, these vehicles are more expensive than the average used car right now.

“Hybrids are up almost 47 percent and electric vehicles up 43 percent,” said Brauer.

For example, Sbraccia found a 2019 Hybrid Lexus selling for over $32,000 and a 2019 Tesla Model 3 priced at over $48,000.

“It’s really telling to see those transaction prices,” said Brauer.

If you buy a fully electric vehicle in North Carolina, the state charges you an extra $140 a year to make up for the gas taxes you don’t pay.

Then there’s the cost to charge them.

There are three distinct kinds of chargers.

A level 1 uses standard 110 volts, which you can plug into a standard wall socket. However, it will take days to fully charge your car at that voltage.

Level 2 chargers use 240 volts and can fully recharge a car in 6-12 hours.

A level 3 charger can charge an EV up to 80 percent in 20 minutes.

“You cannot get most houses capable of charging an EV at level 2 or higher without the help of an electrician,” said Brauer.

The cost of installing a level 2 or level 3 charger in your home is $2,000 or more.

And expect your home power consumption to increase costing you more too.

If you charge away from home, you can expect to pay anywhere from $11.00 to $45.00 based on the size of your vehicle at rates of 30 to 60 cents kilowatts per hour.

Brauer says right now, some places are better than others when it comes to infrastructure to support charging.

“Infrastructure is the biggest challenge for making an EV work on a nationwide, popular high volume level,” said Brauer.