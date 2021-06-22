Duke Energy’s voluntary energy consumption program can save you money. Here’s how

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we enter some of the hottest months of the summer, this is the time when our electric bills jump because we’re using more energy to keep cool.

However, there are ways you can decrease your energy costs either automatically or by taking steps to physically reduce your usage.

There was a time when if you wanted to reduce consumption you had to physically shut off lights and appliances that use lots of electricity, but utilities like Duke Energy are changing that.

“There’s programs and incentives we offer to help us manage the grid help customers save energy on their bills,” said Duke Energy’s Jeff Brooks.

The voluntary programs allow the utility to remotely control the temperature of your smart thermostat or turn your A/C units on and off briefly when demand threatens to overwhelm the system.

“Our programs that manage your A/C or smart thermostat provide a one-time incentive of $75 and an annual incentive of $25 to $30 dollars,” said Brooks.

Duke says in the past it’s only had to use the voluntary reduction program 3 or 4 times a year.

“We typically don’t do it on weekends or holidays,” he said.

Let’s say you don’t want Duke to have the ability to manipulate your thermostat or A/C. There are other ways you can reduce your power consumption.

Set your thermostat to 78 degrees. That reduces energy costs by 10 percent

Close your blinds on the sunny side of the house which helps keep the heat out

Unplug electronics when not using them like Computers and phone chargers which still draw power even when off. (It can save 100 dollars a year according to the U.S. Department of Energy)

Replace dirty air conditioner air filters. A dirty filter lowers efficiency by 15 percent making your A/C work longer and harder

Utilities like Duke are using more and more smart tech in meters as well as generating plants and elsewhere on the grid to make them more robust and reduce costs.