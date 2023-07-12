RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The economy is getting better because inflation continues to ease.

That’s according to the latest numbers that indicate inflation has dropped for the 12th straight month.

Last year, at this time, we were telling you about record-setting inflation and how that was hurting everyone’s pocketbooks and wallets.

Now, we’re seeing significant moderation in inflation allowing our dollars to go further.

From airfares to used cars to groceries — prices have dropped making the cost of living a little easier for people and some are noticing it.

“Gas prices aren’t as bad and groceries are starting to come down,” said Raleigh resident Mary Kate.

Inflation has moderated dramatically compared to last year this time when it was running at a record high of 9.1 percent.

Today, the inflation rate is 3 percent.

“When inflation goes up, you were paying more at the grocery store and for gas and it hits your housing and rent money,” said Raleigh resident Bob Hofstadter.

Moderating inflation has also affected consumer prices.

ln May, prices increased 4 percent.

Today, those consumer prices have increased only 3 percent.

When you talk about gasoline, the average price nationally was close to $5 a gallon a year ago.

These days it’s averaging about $3.54 a gallon nationally, with better prices in Raleigh area. Even so, they continue to fluctuate around the region.

“In Wilson, it’s $3.25,” said Kendall Morgagne. “In Zebulon, I found it at $3.19 to $3.11, but if you come up here (to Raleigh) it’s even lower.”

Used car prices are coming down compared to a year ago.

However, if you go out to eat, you’ll find restaurant prices are inching up because they’ve got to pay higher wages due to the labor shortage which makes it difficult to find employees.

Charles Burgin says his biggest expenses are food and insurance.

He’s not alone.

Insurance costs are still taking a big chunk out of people’s budgets.

“Health insurance… it’s pretty pricey,” said Hofstadter.

In some cases, insurance costs are up 17 percent over what they were a year ago.

Rents also continue to climb which affects people’s disposable income because living expenses amount to about 70 percent of many people’s paychecks.

As inflation cools, the question is, will the Federal Reserve adjust the interest rates?

We will have to see what they do later this month. Their decision could impact inflation.