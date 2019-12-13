Edgecombe County residents unhappy after company interviews people, promises jobs, then disappears

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Questions are swirling about a consulting company that was supposed to hire hundreds of people in Edgecombe County and never did. Instead, it took their personal information while promising jobs.

“We got an email dated Nov. 11 that said she rescinded all of our jobs,” said applicant Synthia Dickens, who was hired by NBSF Consulting to be part of its new Tarboro call center.

Other applicants also complained about being interviewed by company CEO Stephanie Braswell while she was wearing a nightgown and flip flops, and of no contact with the company for weeks after being told they were hired.

All this was against a backdrop of big promises by the company to create employment in an area that needs jobs at good wages. That’s why it was a big deal when Braswell announced she was opening the Tarboro call center and hiring 225 people.

The Carolinas Gateway Partnership economic development organization posted the ribbon cutting for the business on its Facebook page back in September.

The still-vacant building at 115 E Church Street in Tarboro was supposed to start operations on Oct. 1 and lots of people were interviewed for jobs there.

The jobs never materialized and the owner of the company has dropped off the radar.

The CEO of the Carolinas Gateway Partnership said that organization helped Braswell find the building and that Braswell later claimed it was unsatisfactory.

Norris Tolson with the Carolinas Gateway Partnership said that, since October, they’ve had no contact with her.

The town, as well as Tolson, said they have no idea why the Braswell’s firm failed to open or what happened to the company.

People looking for jobs with Braswell’s company are upset saying she took personal information during the interview process.

“She had our IDs, our Social Security numbers and addresses, so she’s got a lot of our info,” said Dickens.

She said she’s very worried that info is out there.

“Anything could happen. Not only that — we don’t know what her motives are and what she’s actually planning on doing,’’ she said.

On social media, there are dozens of comments from people complaining about no contact from Braswell.

The ribbon-cutting was Sept. 20.

Records show Braswell filed a form with the Secretary Of State to register NBSF Consulting as a corporation with headquarters in Rocky Mount.

The company’s business and mailing address turned out to be a private home in a residential neighborhood. It appears abandoned. No one answered when CBS 17’s Steve Sbraccia went by.

The number listed on Braswell’s incorporation form is a recording asking to leave a message. It said a call would be returned in one business day.

The company’s web page said it’s a consulting firm providing business management, planning services, and accounting services for its clients.

Although some people have complained on social media that Braswell took personal info from them during the hiring process, both the Tarboro town manager and the Tarboro police department said no one has filed any complaints.

They also say no civil or criminal complaints have been filed by any agency.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now