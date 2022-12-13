RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are calls from an automobile safety group to improve the back seat of cars — to make them safer.

In a head-on car crash, conventional wisdom might make you think the back seat is safer because of all the padding back there.

As it turns out, the back seat actually lacks safety protections compared to the front seat.

In the front seat, occupants are pretty well protected with airbags and seat belts that react to the crash.

In the rear seat, most vehicles don’t offer the same kind of protection because the technology there hasn’t kept up with the front seat safety design over the last 25 years.

“Over time what we’ve seen is the relative risk of being injured in the rear seat now exceeds that of being injured in the front seat,” said David Harkey, the president of the Insurance Institute For Highway Safety.

The Insurance Institute tested 15 small SUVs and only the Ford Escape and Volvo XC40, protected the rear occupants well enough to earn a good rating.

Seat belts are a big reason why.

In the front seat, vehicles have belts with a tension system and load limiters which mitigates the force of the crash. However, many vehicles don’t have that same technology in their rear belts.

“They are not a hugely expensive component when you look at other parts of the vehicle,” said Harkey.

Of course, improving backseat safety does no good if the devices aren’t used.

Studies show only about 75 percent of people riding in the rear of ride-share vehicles or taxis even bother to buckle up — compared to 90 percent of all front-seat occupants.

“That’s still a problem,” said Harkey. “That’s part of the reason we want these systems in the rear seats of all vehicles.”

The rear is also where we place our children in their own special seats.

“The types of systems we are talking about will work well with car seats, said Harkey. “They’ll also protect those of us who are not in any kind of special restraints like a car seat.”

Frontal airbags for rear seat passengers might also be a possible solution — or something called inflatable seat belts might work, too.

The institute isn’t prescribing any one solution for backseat passengers — leaving it up to automakers to figure out what combination of technologies might work best.