Electric scooter riders more likely to suffer injuries than bicyclists, study finds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Electric scooter riding is increasing all over the country and so are scooter injuries.

A new study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says many of those injuries occur because of where scooters are operated.

Here in Raleigh, it’s illegal to ride a scooter on a sidewalk or greenway leaving riders the choice of driving in the street or on a bike path. But the IIHS study found riding in those locations can be problematic. Click here to ready the IIHS study

IIHS vice president of research Jessica Cicchio said there is no clear consensus among experts as to where is the right place to ride an electric scooter.

“There’s a lot of disagreements,” she said. “No one really knows, because scooters go at different speeds than other vehicles.”

The study found scooter riders suffered more injuries per mile than bicyclists and are twice as likely to be injured because of pavement defects.

Although helmets are required to ride a scooter, the study found many scooter riders tend not to wear them making their injuries more severe.

“We saw scooter riders that had skull fractures that we didn’t see for cyclists,” Cicchio said.

Riding scooters on bike lanes can also create conflicts between cyclists and scooter riders.

“You also have speed differences between bikes and scooters particularly in cities where they are governing the speed of scooters,” Cicchio said.

The study also found when scooters have accidents on streets, rider injuries were more severe.

A lot of scooter companies like to advertise that drivers can pop on helmet and just go, but Cicchio advises against that saying drivers need to get used to the device before taking it into traffic.

“More than one third of the riders injured in our study were riding for the first time,” she said. Click here to read the study

As to where is the preferred place to ride an electric scooter, Cicchio says that’s still open to debate.

“We don’t have enough information. We really don’t know,” she said.

As scooter use increases, the study said urban planners need to figure out how they fit into the transportation network along with pedestrians, bicycles and cars.

