RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a warning that the rush to adopt electric vehicles may put too much strain on the power grid, if changes aren’t made to keep up according to a new report.

The power grid is an essential part of everyday life, however there are segments of it that are showing their age.

75 percent of the grid, based on a U.S. Department of Energy study, may be at the end of life,” said Teri Viswanath, an economist with CoBank who authored the report.

The report says age, weather and power generating mixes are undermining the US power system faster than its infrastructure can be replaced or reinforced.

“Most of our distribution companies are not built for doubling the load — especially if that occurs overnight,” said Viswanath.

What is adding to that sudden increase in power consumption? It’s the electric vehicle.

“Electric vehicles are being adopted faster than anticipated,” she said.

Here’s an example of how each new electric vehicle adds to the grid’s workload.

“If you go out and buy a Ford F-150 truck you’re now looking at increasing or doubling the electricity load in your household,” said Viswanath.

Multiply that by many other households also adding electric vehicles, and the demand puts a strain on the system.

Adding to that strain is the fact that many people want to charge their vehicles when they come home, which tend to be at peak power usage times.

That not only adds to grid power consumption but charging at those times will also severely impact your electric bill.

“If you decide to charge that vehicle during a period of time when the grid is already stressed, you’ll be paying for it,” said Viswanath.

The report says people need to change their charging mindset — doing it in the middle of the day while at work.

“95 percent of the time our cars are parked, so we have a lot of opportunity as to when we charge them,” said Viswanath.

The report also says EV owners should also learn to not top off the battery every time they charge.

Putting hundreds of thousands more EVs on our roads will be a challenge to power providers which will require innovative techniques to cope. Many electric co-operatives like here in North Carolina are trying to figure out strategies to deal with what’s coming.

One thing grid operators are thinking about is they might ask consumers to actually store excess power in their vehicle batteries and then reverse the flow to help power the grid during times of extreme demand.