Expert: Disinfectants are important during pandemic, but aren’t safe for injection

There’s been tremendous push back from health care professionals and others regarding the president’s suggestion about injecting any kind of disinfectant chemical to treat COVID-19.

It’s true that household chemicals and alcohol can do a number on the virus, effectively killing it.

In fact, labels of many disinfectants say right on the container they are effective in killing the human coronavirus. But, they are only for cleaning surfaces — not for the human body.

Consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia asked Dr. Mark McClellan, former FDA commissioner and director of Duke’s Health Policy Center, whether there were any circumstances where people should inject disinfectants into thor bodies.

“That’s definitely not a good idea,” he said. “Injecting disinfectants or anything else like that. It’s poisonous. It’s not a good idea for treatment.”

He adds, “Disinfection is important, but not for injection or improving your outcome if you are at risk for COVID-19.”

Following President Donald Trump’s remarks, the makers of Lysol immediately rushed a warning online on the company’s website saying in no uncertain terms: “UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES should our products be injected or ingested into the human body by any route.”

The EPA also warns against using disinfectants for off-label purposes, saying they are not for human consumption.

As for claims about sunlight killing the virus, Sbraccia addressed that more than a month ago in a coronavirus myths story.

There are claims back on March 16 that UNICEF published a list of recommendations ion social media which included a claim that exposing yourself to the sun for 2 hours will get rid of the virus.

This myth plays on the actual fact that when you are exposed to the sun, ultraviolet B rays in sunlight react with cholesterol in our skin cells, providing the energy for Vitamin D synthesis to occur.

That allows your body to create a little Vitamin D, but there’s a big difference between a little Vitamin D and a cure for COVID-19.

UNICEF also denied it published the post, saying it is a humanitarian organization, not a health organization.

Experts say instead of taking medical advice from folks who aren’t qualified – you need to take advice from those who know like doctors and other medical professionals.

More headlines from CBS17.com: