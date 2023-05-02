RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Phony tickets that look surprisingly official are popping up in cities across North Carolina.

The fake tickets contain dire warnings hoping to force you into a hasty payment without checking who is really behind the ticket.

After parking on the street, you come back to your automobile and find the dreaded citation on it.

Normally, you’d assume it was a legit citation from the city of Raleigh — but these days it could be a scam.

The city gives out an estimated 50,000 parking tickets a year. With more than a million annual meter transactions, that means about 5 percent of drivers get cited.

“It’s frustrating because it’s not that hard to get one,” said driver Brian West.

Foster Obasi, also a driver, agreed. “I do get parking tickets all the time.”

That frequency of parking citations is what criminals who create fake tickets are counting on.

Ticket scammers are hoping you’ll be intimidated or won’t look closely at that ticket because it can look real, as real as anything the city gives out legitimately.

“There’s seems to be a scam for everything these days,” said driver Daniel Whatley.

With parking at a premium in downtown, the citation efforts by what the city calls “parking ambassadors” are aimed at keeping public parking spots turning over.

“Our streets are full, and they continue to be full coming out of COVID,” said Raleigh Parking Manager Matt Currier.

The city generates about $1.2 million a year in parking ticket revenue and the bad guys want some of that cash.

“This is a scam that unfortunately has given scammers a lot of success around the country,” said Alyssa Parker of the Better Business Bureau of the Eastern Carolinas which has monitored reports of the scam from sister chapters around the nation.

How do the criminals do it?

They use a portable printer like the ones real parking enforcement officers use — which can whip out a fake ticket in seconds, complete with realistic looking logos and other things to make it look “official.”

“That’s wild,” said driver Justin Hicks. “I would have never guessed that something which is supposed to be legitimate in a place like this is something you wouldn’t expect.”

Phony tickets aren’t new.

You can go online and buy any manner of so-called “joke” or facsimile parking tickets.

This new approach just adds to the deceptiveness, so pay close attention to make sure you aren’t being scammed.

“There’s a variety of ways that these fake parking tickets have asked for money,” said Parker. “One of them is a QR code where it may lead to a payment app.”

“That is a huge red flag because a city is not typically going to do that,” said Parker.

Currier said when you get a ticket, pay close attention to the website it directs you to.

“The key for us is where we’re going to send you to pay,” said Currier. “We’re never going to have you scan a QR code. We’re always going to direct you to our City of Raleigh website in order to go and pay your citation in a safe and secure way.”

While Raleigh has yet to see the phony tickets, drivers in Charlotte have been victimized by the scam and security experts say — it’s only a matter of time before they show up here.

The phony tickets also show up in privately run parking lots that usually tow illegally parked cars, not ticket them.

Unattended private parking lots are a favorite spot for parking ticket scammers because many of those businesses use a QR code to pay, so seeing one on a fake parking ticket placed on a car in an unattended parking lot might not arouse suspicion.

“QR Codes make it super easy so I could see how that would be a problem,” said Foster.

The scammers will ask for payment via refillable debit card or via a wire transfer like Cash App, Zelle or Venmo.

“The best advice I can give folks is if they get a citation, go right to the city of Raleigh website,” said Currier. “Search for how to pay a citation and go and navigate right through there.”

Here are some ways to avoid a parking ticket scam.

Pay attention to where you are parking.

A check should be made out to a specific government department or division.

Best option: pay with a credit card (which can reimburse you for fraudulent charges.)

You can also do what driver Daniel Whatley does.

“The best thing is if you get it downtown, you can go pay it in person at the office and then they’ll tell you if it’s legit or not,” he said.

If you pay a scammer, they’re using the system against you and you could lose your personal info, as well as, cash on their fake websites.