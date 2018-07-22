Fayetteville day care raided by gang unit had glowing reviews, few violations Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (From top) Alvin Davis III, Reshod Everett, and Victoria Everett. (Courtesy of Fayetteville PD) [ + - ] Video

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - CBS 17 wanted to know more about "Tori's Playhouse" after the Fayetteville day care was at the center of a two-day gang-unit bust this week.

Online searchers find about a dozen glowing reviews of the childcare facility. However, deeper digging found the state did find violations during several unannounced visits over the past three years. None of them raised red flags, though.

Google reviews include comments like:

"Tori's Playhouse is absolutely wonderful"

"This is a loving and caring environment"

"Tori became another mother to my children"

The day care was run out of Victoria and Reshod Everett’s home on Ronald Regan Drive in Fayetteville.

Day care facilities in this state are inspected at least once a year in unannounced visits. There can be additional visits if deemed necessary..

Records CBS 17 pulled from the State Division Of Child Development And Early Education indicate it’s a properly licensed three-star facility with a home license. The star system runs one through five, with five being the best. The criteria is based on quality of care, staff education, and program standards.

As for what was going on inside the home, public records showed three violations on unannounced visits in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

In 2017, inspectors found lawn mowers, power tools, and nails were accessible to children in an unlocked backyard shed. The report said the violation was corrected while inspectors were on scene.

Then, in April, inspectors found the couple's criminal background check letter had expired and wasn't updated. Documents said that, by May, that violation was corrected when the two submitted a criminal background check qualifying letter.

As for other red flags, a police spokesperson said checks of the Everetts' records indicated that, prior to this week's search warrant, there had been no calls for service or investigations by the police department.

Any parents that want to check on a child's day care facility, or any violations it might have received, can visit this Division of Child Development website, which is updated daily.