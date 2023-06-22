RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we approach hurricane season, communities are taking advantage of a special wireless network that helps first responders when traditional communication systems fail.

One of those places is Chatham County where their new emergency operations center is about to go online.

When it does, it’ll be part of a network called First Net.

How many times have you tried to use your phone only to see there’s not enough bars to make a call?

With First Net, first responders here in this state don’t have to worry about that.

When you call for help in an emergency you want to know that first responders can get to you and communicate effectively to help you once there, but emergencies like hurricanes and floods can sometimes overwhelm the cell phone system.

“If you’ve ever been in a stadium, for example, and 70,000 people are trying to post videos to social media you’ll see some sluggishness in that network,” said Trey Rabon of AT&T. “First responders don’t see that or experience it on the First Net.”

The system is on a special band that uses antennas placed on cell phone towers so that police, fire, paramedics and other first responders can talk to each other during an emergency without having to go through the public cell phone system.

“We have emergencies every day,” said Steve Newton, the director of Chatham County emergency management. “We have fringe areas and challenges to overcome so First Net is part of that overall solution”

Joining First Net is voluntary and Chatham County is part of the system.

Its newly constructed emergency operations center will be a key part of First Net.

Governor Roy Cooper says there are parts of the state that really could use the system being built out more.

“It’s a volunteer system so we need agencies to still join,” said Cooper.

In addition to special cell phone towers, First Net provides communities like Chatham County with portable radio towers as well as mobile communications vans that can be brought to the scene of an emergency.

“We can have communication set up right here, said Thomas Nicolette of AT&T as he demonstrated the unit for CBS 17.

“People can sit down and utilize our vehicle as they come in post and get briefings. We can even connect up their laptop,” he said.

As part of the First Net program, the state got AT&T to put up cell phone towers in rural areas where that had been spotty to no coverage.

That way the public gets a double benefit—better cellphone service and improved emergency communication if needed.