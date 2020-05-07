Flattening the scam curve: How to watch out for COVID-19 stimulus fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With tens of millions of dollars’ worth of stimulus checks and direct deposits yet to be made, there is still a lot of money out there available to those who seek to take it away from you.

The Better Business Bureau says its ‘Scam Tracker’ has seen a huge number of reports nationwide on COVID-19 stimulus fraud.

“This is prime environment for scammers, and they know that and they are putting out a lot of different things,” said Tim Maniscalo of the Better Business Bureau.

Among the things the scammers are sending out are phony text messages asking you to click a link to verify your information to ensure you get your stimulus payment.

“The I.R.S. won’t ask you for bank account information,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. “They already have it.”

Scammers are not only looking for that kind of information, but also seeking things like your social security number because it helps them steal your identity.

“Your social security number is the real key that a lot of people want to get into a variety of things,” said Maniscalo.

The stimulus scams have become so prevalent, the Federal Trade Commission has established a “Flattening the scam curve page” on its website warning about a variety of COVID-19 related scams out there.

One of the fraudulent schemes the F.T.C. warns about involves what appears to be an official looking check for a large amount of money, say $3,000, arriving in the mail.

Within a day or two you get a call from a scammer claiming you need to keep only $1,200 from the accidental over-payment.

The scammer tells you to return the rest of the so-called over-payment using gift cards, wire transfer or even via cash.

If you deposit the fake check, you’re on the hook for any overdrafts incurred.

You are also out the amount of money you sent to the scammer in gift cards or whatever.

As CBS 17 reported on Wednesday, if you do get an accidental stimulus over-payment from the real I.R.S. you’re under no obligation to return it.