Florence flooding will damage many cars, some that might end up for sale

A car sits in a flooded parking lot at an apartment complex Tuesday near the Cape Fear River as it continues to rise in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Fayetteville.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Even before the floodwaters of Florence ravaged North Carolina, organizations like Carfax estimated there were more than 12,000 flood-damaged vehicles being sold in the state.

So, how can you tell if a car’s been damaged by water? Sometimes it’s obvious.

They talk about new car smell, but in a vehicle that’s been submerged, it can have a moldy or swampy odor.

The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has 185 inspectors who know what to look for.

Inspector J.D. Walters of the DMV’s License and Theft division says a thorough inspection of the car will reveal its watery origins.

“I would look under the hood and check for watermark stains,” he says.

Other places to look include the inside of the vehicle.

“Pull out the seat belt and you’ll see dirt and moisture from flooding,” Walters explained.

Electrical problems from floods can take time to develop.

But, be sure to take a look under the dash and in pull open compartments where wires are accessible. You may be able to see rust and debris where it shouldn’t be.

Electric seats, windows and the radio typically stop working when a car is flooded.

New vehicles and those built recently are like rolling computers with many electronic components.

“More than 50 electronic control units are computers in the car today -- these vehicles are very susceptible to water,” says Sean Kane of Safety Research. “Water is not friendly to these kinds of systems and can cause all kinds of safety hazards.”

Sometimes the scammers will go to great lengths to clean up a flood-damaged car.

Carfax distributed a video showing how a flooded vehicle was completely transformed from water logged to pristine by a crew that tore it apart, cleaned everything and buffed it all up.

It may look beautiful, but it’s what’s underneath that tells the tale.

Experts recommend having a mechanic look beneath a car to possibly find flood damage to parts a buyer normally wouldn’t examine.

Mechanic Steve Sabonya checked out one flooded car and found a lot of issues including rust and bent parts.

He also found water and mud could that damaged the car’s transaxle.

Car buyers will also need to do some research.

North Carolina requires flood damage to be disclosed on the vehicle's title and services like Carfax can also help buyers avoid flooded cars.

You can check for free at Carfax by clicking here.

And if you’re thinking of trying to pass off a flood car as a used car, selling a flooded car in this North Carolina will land in in jail.

If you think you’ve been sold a flooded car, complain here.

Also, there are a couple of websites to check which will show you if the title of the car has been ‘scrubbed’ to avoid showing flood damage.

National Insurance Crime Bureau - click here: https://www.nicb.org/

National Motor Vehicle Title Information System - click here: https://www.vehiclehistory.gov/