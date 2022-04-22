RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we enter what is anticipated to be a very busy vacation season, travelers must contend with worries about COVID as well as if the flights they’ve booked will even exist when they are ready to fly.

As a result, many people are thinking about travel insurance, but they are confused about what kind to purchase.

These days, delays and cancellations for air travel are ubiquitous.

On Friday, Flight Aware live tracking listed more than 10,000 flights delayed worldwide and over 2,600 canceled within the United States.

“Airlines and other industry experts are already warning travelers these delays and cancellations could extend through the summer months,” said Jonathan Nichols the vice president of underwriting at WorldTrips Travel Insurance.

Your best protection is travel policy, but there are so many different kinds of coverage including:

Cancellation

Travel delay

Baggage lost/damaged or delayed

Medical

Pre-paid trip cancellation

Nichols says the best value for the average traveler will depend on where you are going.

For example, if you are traveling overseas, you should include medical coverage because your private health insurance won’t cover you in another country.

“For domestic travelers, look for a policy that includes cancellation and delays,” said Nichols.

That’s because in the United States, airlines are not required to provide compensation for delays and cancellations.

Someone planning the vacation of a lifetime should instead think about covering everything because those travelers have a lot more to be worried about.

“They have more than just airfare,” said Nichols “They’ve got vacation home rentals, their car, and other costs. So, the best thing is to bundle all of those costs.”

The price of those policies ranges from 4 to 5 percent of the trip cost but could go higher depending on the benefits included.

Although an airline may offer you travel insurance as part of the ticket price, remember, it generally will only cover airfare.

If you want more coverage, you’ll need to get a travel policy independently. Be sure you know what each type of policy covers.

There are plenty of choices online but compare them before you purchase.