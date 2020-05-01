Frustrated viewer turns to CBS 17 for help with NC’s unemployment benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As North Carolinians struggle with unemployment caused by the pandemic, there are some people who have been struggling to get their unemployment benefits from the state.

A viewer who had been waiting nearly two months for her benefits contacted CBS 17 consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia – who was able to get the issue resolved for her.

When the pandemic hit, restaurants and the hospitality industry were among the first affected.

One of those losing her job in the hospitality industry was single parent Heather Bradley.

“On March 15, I got a salary reduction. A companywide salary reduction due to COVID-19,” said Bradley.

Just 11 days later, she was completely unemployed and so she hit the state’s unemployment website.

“On March 25, I uploaded documents indicating a complete furlough,” she said.

After not hearing anything for several weeks, she began attempts to contact employment security.

“I’ve called every day up to 150 times in one day,” she said. “I was not being able to get a hold of anyone.”

Emails, letters from her employer, and messages from her state representative didn’t help move her claim forward.

Bradley said it was incredibly frustrating.

“I’m a single parent and getting my benefits as quickly as possible is important,” she said. “After seven weeks—it’s almost dire need.”

Sbraccia reached out to the state employment security, sending them an email with documents outlining Bradley’s problems.

With-in hours, they contacted her saying the problem had been resolved and she would be getting her benefits.

The email Bradley shared with CBS 17 shows she mistakenly tried to repeatedly reopen her claim, which caused issues with her benefits.

Under normal circumstances, the state said people should start receiving their COVID-19 unemployment benefits within 14 days of filing.

Just recently, the governor ordered employment security to increase both the number of people answering phone calls and the number of people handling on-line claims.

