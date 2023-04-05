RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Complaints about airlines have increased in the last year.

A new report which analyzes U.S. Department of Transportation flight data indicates many travelers in North Carolina — as well as the rest of the country — are convinced air travel is unreliable.

Air travel is more stressful now than it was before the pandemic, increasing passenger frustrations, according to data compiled by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“It’s very frustrating,” said traveler Kenya Cawthorne.

NC Public Interest Research Group found complaints by air travelers quadrupled from 2019 to 2022, according to data compiled by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“The biggest complaints in 2022 included refunds, flight problems like cancelations and delays in baggage related claims,” said NCPIRG’s Katie Craig.

Cawthorne said flying was less of a hassle before the pandemic.

“It was very easy then,” she said.

When passengers returned to flying after the pandemic, it caught the industry off guard.

“The airline industry just wasn’t ready,” said Craig.

Every major holiday and travel period experienced cancellations and flight delays last year.

CBS 17 asked air traveler Greg Austin if he thought the airlines did a poor job of recovering from the pandemic.

He conceded that they were in a tough position, but said, “You still have to have customer service.”

NCPIRG has come up with several recommendations it says will help improve things by giving stranded passengers more options.

“Passengers whose flights might be canceled or delayed could have tickets transferred to another airline,” said Craig.

The group also recommends allowing states to enforce existing federal consumer protection laws when it comes to air travel.

NCPIRG also recommends holding the industry accountable for chronically delaying or cancelling flights.

There is a flier’s bill of rights and the U.S. Department of Transportation operates an air travelers dashboard.

The group FlyersRights also has links that will help you navigate the reimbursement process if your flight is delayed, you are stranded or your baggage is lost.