RICHFIELD, M.N. (WNCN) – This is the time of the year when people are buying electronics as part of their back-to-school routines, making it the perfect time for scammers to try and pull a fast one.

Recently, a spate of phony Geek Squad invoices and texts have surfaced and if one falls for them, it could end up costing money — or worse, personal information.

Most people get inundated with hundreds of emails in a week, so it’s possible one might not give an email purporting to be from Geek Squad a second thought at first.

It’s in the form of an invoice, supposedly from Geek Squad telling one they’ve got a subscription renewal or order and if the charge isn’t authorized, one has 24 hours to cancel it.

That 24 window is the hook and that’s how the criminals get into people’s computers.

The scammers use things to make their email look real.

There are official logos, customer IDs and invoice numbers. Although fake, they are good enough to trick many unsuspecting victims.

Geek Squad is a subsidiary of Best Buy which offers its Geek Squad services both in-store and online.

Although the scam isn’t new, it’s seeing a resurgence right now in the Triangle area.

Although there are many variants in the emails, here’s how the scam generally works:

When one clicks the link, or calls the number listed on the fake email, he or she is brought to the criminals who explain they must access your computer to cancel the charge and ask for remote access.

Once they’re inside your computer, they ask for personal information such as credit card or bank account information supposedly to help remove the erroneous fee(s).

Suddenly, one has been swindled. Some victims report they’ve lost tens of thousands of dollars.

Some Geek Squad scam victims have reported their identities have also been stolen by the criminals behind the scams.

The scam is easy to detect if you know what to look for, however.

Check the email address that sent the message. Hover over the URL with your cursor and see where it really originated from.

If it’s not from BEST BUY dot COM, it’s a hijacked email address being used by scammers.

Best Buy is well aware of this scam and has a whole page on its website outlining it, and other scams, targeting the company and telling you how to protect yourself against them.

Security experts said many of these Geek Squad scams originate offshore, so it really does no good to report them to the local police. You’ve got to go to the US Government either the Federal Trade Commission or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint center.