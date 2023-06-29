RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the 4th of July weekend ahead of us, you’ve still got time to get your car road ready.

Nothing will make your vacation more miserable than car troubles.

This July 4th the Triple A (AAA) estimates 51 million of us will take trips traveling 50 miles or more.

The hot weather that we’ll be traveling in won’t do our cars any favors.

If you haven’t driven your car on a long trip in the last few months, don’t roll into an extensive road trip without having a mechanic check out its major systems like the air conditioning.

Seth McKinney at North Hills Exxon says if your A/C gets low on refrigerant, it’ll stop working efficiently.

“Anything less than a half a pound will overwork the compressor and things of that nature,” he said.

Your vehicle has several air filters, one for the engine and a cabin filter which can get filled with debris. If so, that makes the A/C work harder.

Double-check those tires looking for problems like nail punctures and proper inflation.

“If they’re overinflated they’ll wear on the inside—if they’re underinflated they’ll wear on the outside,” said McKinney.

Long drives in hot weather at highway speed cause the tire pressure to expand—so keep an eye on it.

“You may have to use the back of your gauge to let air pout to get it to the proper PSI,” said McKinney.

Washer fluid needs to be replaced and oil levels need to be checked.

Don’t let oil go more than 5,000 miles before changing it out.

Sticky, viscous oil that’s been overused can damage your engine.

All electrical components have to work much harder when it’s hot and heat can drain a battery.

Also this time of year, lots of people want their vehicles inspected so be sure to book early enough that your mechanic can have time to check out your car.

You also shouldn’t travel without an emergency kit for you and your family.

It should include things like extra water and snacks—a first aid kit, a flashlight and a few simple tools like several styles of screwdrivers and a pair of pliers.