RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the largest e-commerce retailer in the world, Amazon is the target of all kinds of scams and recently several variations of those scams have hit the Triangle.

The first involves an email supposedly from Amazon claiming your payment couldn’t be processed and a need to verify personal and payment information.

“The more these hackers know, the more damage they can do in terms of hijacking your identity,’’ Maya Levine of Checkpoint Software Technologies said.

One of the biggest scams currently hitting the Triangle involves an “Amazon payment failed” email. It is actually a phishing scam.

There are two tipoffs CBS 17 obtained.

The name in the email URL is spelled wrong. Amazon is spelled AMZON, missing the second “A”.

When you hover a cursor over the URL one can also see the real sender is not Amazon.com, but a hijacked email address.

One never knows who is on the other end of that screen and scammers count on that as a trick.

“The hackers are looking at low-hanging fruit, looking at what’s easy,” cybersecurity expert Craig Petronella said.

What’s easy for the bad actors is to send out thousands of fake texts at random, telling the recipient their Amazon account has been locked and needing to give up some private information to get it back.

“No online retailer is going to need to know your birthday or social security number to do business,” Levine said.

If you’re told your Amazon account is locked, don’t reply to the email or text, instead, call Amazon directly to verify the account is OK and not compromised.

If you get a text with an Amazon OTP out of the blue, be wary.

OTP is a “one time password.” That text means someone is trying to access your account and has used the “forgot password” feature to get a new password, but the authentication text went to you — not the scammer.

You should report that to Amazon.

However, if you get a OTP text with a link, that’s a fraud generated by scammers who are phishing and looking to make a rapid score.

Levine said the scammers will work fast if you reply.

“They’ll move very quickly once they have your information and look at your other accounts,” she said. “Their goal is to make money.”

Last year Amazon said it initiated takedowns of 20,000 phishing sites using its name and 10,000 fake phone numbers used by Amazon impersonators.

Those numbers show you what a big problem Amazon scams are.