RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The criminals behind cyber-attacks and data breaches are shifting their tactics, focusing less on individuals and more on businesses.

The world’s situation is causing those bad actors to change the way they do business—but it still affects you, just in a different way.

The war in Ukraine is partly responsible for fewer ransomware attacks because many of the groups that specialize in that cybercrime are from Russia.

“Those groups are engaged in other kinds of attacks because of the war between Russia and Ukraine,” said James Lee of the Identity Theft Resource Center.

The collapse of the crypto market is also affecting ransomware attacks.

“We are not seeing as many ransomware attacks because frankly it isn’t as lucrative,” said Lee.

So, hackers are shifting their focus, turning their attention to the supply chains as Consumer Reporter Steve Sbraccia reported earlier this week.

Robert Wells, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Charlotte Field Office told CBS 17 his agency is worried about supply chain attacks.

“Every company works with multiple other companies to buy supplies so it’s hard not to fully vet everyone you come in contact with,” Wells said.

Sbraccia also asked Lee how serious of a problem supply chain attacks can be by these bad actors. He answered by citing a recent example.

“There was a massive supply chain attack that impacted 657 companies in a single supply chain attack,” Lee said. “If you have 657 companies impacted and the data of all of its customers—that can be a very large number of people impacted.”

CBS 17 wanted to know how scammers are getting into company databases to do those attacks.

Lee said, it’s through individuals.

Criminals steal your information through phishing emails and other similar ploys—then use that information to try and breach a corporate account.

“They want your information, they don’t want your money anymore,” said Lee. “What they want is the money from businesses because they can make big money with a little bit of effort.”

The Identity Theft Resource Center recently released a data breach report looking at the current trends in cybercrime. It analyzed why individual victim reports are declining as reports of scammers targeting business increased.

Its findings suggest that part of the decline in numbers may be based on the different ways individual states report those crimes.

That doesn’t mean all other types of scams are evaporating, we’re just seeing them less frequently right now.

That means you should continue to practice good cyber hygiene.

As the cyber-landscape shifts experts like Lee predict we’ll see cyber-attack trends change too because it is an evolving menace.