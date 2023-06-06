RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The COVID-19 pandemic was an event that made it clear to many how important it is to have a will if you die suddenly— but surveys indicate at least 60 percent of people don’t have a will or estate plan.

CBS 17 wanted to know what kind of problems it causes if you pass away, and you’ve got no estate plan in place.

“Your state decides who your heirs are, so that might be different from who you actually want to get your stuff,” said Mitch Mitchell, an associate counsel for estate planning for Trust and Will, an online firm that creates wills and trusts.

You also need to name an executor who will be in charge of how things are dispersed.

“Most often it is a family member,” said Mitchell. “If you’re married, typically you’re naming your spouse as the primary executor and then you can name backups too.

Backups could include your oldest adult child or a trusted family friend. And yes, an executor can also be a recipient in your will.

While you are putting together your estate, you’ll need more than a will.

You should have a power of attorney document, a health care proxy, and a letter of instruction.

If you are alive or can’t handle your own finances, a power of attorney document allows someone to do those things for you without the court getting involved. The same with a health proxy.

“You can name an agent or a proxy to make those types of decisions for you,’’ said Mitchell. “You can also give them instructions about the type of end of life care you want to receive.”

You may also want to set up a trust. Unlike a will, it goes into effect immediately as soon as you sign it and fund it.

“There’s a little more administrative work on the front end with trust planning,” said Mitchell. “You sort of do the probate in advance, the transfer work in advance, whereas with a will you’re putting off the administrative work, most of it, until after you die.”

Don’t forget to create a master list of items your heirs will need such as:

All Bank Accounts/investments and insurance policies along with usernames & passwords

Info on safe deposit boxes /titles and deeds

Your marriage license or divorce papers

Where should you keep all that paperwork?

Mitchell suggests a fireproof document box in your home.

He says that’s the best place—as long as you let your heirs know where it’s located, so they won’t have to go search for it.