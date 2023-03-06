RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If there’s one thing drivers hate, it’s not being able to see at night because they are blinded by the glare of headlights which are too bright.

You wear your sunglasses while driving during the day to avoid the glare of sunlight, but it’s dangerous and impractical to use them at night when headlights are creating that glare.

It doesn’t matter if it’s coming from behind or in front of you as you drive, glare is a problem with the newer LED lights if they aren’t aimed correctly or are mounted too high.

It’s an issue Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia addressed last month in a special investigative report on headlights.

“There are certain headlights that seem to be brighter—it almost seems like their brights are on, but they’re not,” said driver Jim Azarelo.

That’s due to the the switch in standard from the old halogen bulbs to the newer, more popular LEDs.

LEDs are sometimes perceived as “blue tinted” by drivers because of the way its light impacts the central part of your eye.

A study indicated they produce the same number of lumens as a halogen bulb but the eye sees it differently.

In our February report, we spoke about how badly aimed LEDs cause problems.

That’s why testing of those lights is so important.

“Since we started testing headlights in 2017, the amount of excessive glare has dropped dramatically in headlights on vehicles today,” said David Harkey, the president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

To meet test criteria—and get better ratings—automakers are paying more attention these days to the position and aim of their headlights. So, why are we still seeing so many vehicles with glare?

The answer: economics.

“We typically have an average age for vehicles in the U.S. these days of about 12 years,” said Harkey. “It will take time for the fleet to turn over.

He believes it could take half a decade or more.

“My guess is five to seven years, maybe longer, before we get to the point where the majority of the vehicles on the roadway you see at night will have good, effective headlights,” he said.

The technology of the future includes something called smart headlights—also known as ADB (adaptive driving beam) headlights.

The feds have now amended rules, allowing them to be used.

ADB headlights use sensors to automatically change the shape, brightness and direction of their light without reducing drivers’ visibility.

They’ve been used in Europe for years, however the adaptive beam headlights sold in this country will have to be dimmer than the ones sold in Europe.

Even so, for drivers here, it’s a much-wanted improvement.