Holiday package delayed? You’re not alone

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19 concerns are affecting the way the U.S. Postal Service is delivering holiday packages both locally and nationally.

However, the problem involves more than infected postal service employees.

The Raleigh area processing and distribution center is among those affected as COVID-19 infections cause some absences there, but it’s not just this region.

The National Association Of Letter Carriers said more than 7,000 postal employees have tested positive for COVID-19, meaning 1:100 are infected.

The Postal Service has placed a message on its website and informed delivery system telling people it’s experiencing unprecedented volume and that’s it is trying to deal with the backlog.

Not only has the pandemic has caused some labor shortages at the Post Office, but UPS and FedEx have put limits on the numbers of packages they are accepting, so all the extra packages are being bumped to the Post Office causing backups.

In Raleigh, customers hope their presents will get through.

“This is out last set of packages,” said Carly Nowicki. “So far everything has gotten there on time.”

But, not every postal customer is that understanding.

“It’s a shame they can’t do their job,” said frustrated customer Jay Delancy. “This is classic government all over. COVID is an excuse for the government to fail at everything.”

But the Post Office said it isn’t its fault.

The Post Office said it added 50,000 seasonal workers and is even delivering packages on Sundays in many locales.

Although it may be frustrating to have your packages delayed, a number of postal customers CBS 17 spoke with outside of the Six Forks postal branch say they’ll go with the flow.

“I’m not really concerned,” said Traci Owens. “I’m happy to be able to send it out and when they get it, I’ll be just as happy.”

A woman who gave her name as Sharon said it’s all in line with the way 2020 has been.

“Our whole year has been delayed, so if the package is delayed the sentiment is there,” she said. “It’s no big concern.”

The postal service is asking its customers to be patient saying it’s doing its best to deal with the situation.