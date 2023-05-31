RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now is the time to think about doing home maintenance on appliances and other household systems before the hot summer months hit because it can help you save money and make your home more energy efficient.

When an appliance like a washing machine or dryer breaks down, repairs can be costly.

Many times, that breakdown might have been avoided if we had taken the time to do a little preventive maintenance.

“Home maintenance tasks are incredibly important as they help with the critical systems of your home,” said Courtney Klosterman, a home insights expert at Hippo.

There are more than a dozen places in and around your home that are key areas for preventive maintenance.

Let’s start in the kitchen to find ways to reduce energy consumption there.

“Coils behind your refrigerator need to be vacuumed out regularly because they collect dust,” said Klosterman. “That does ruin or deter the efficiency of the appliance, which can result in more energy usage and higher costs for your utility bills.”

That coil cleaning should be done twice a year.

Your HVAC system also needs preventive maintenance to keep it running during the hot weather and use less power.

Some of it can be done by you.

“Changing or cleaning the filters in the unit and do that regularly,” said Klosterman. “That will help the system function more efficiently and hopefully last a lot longer as a unit thus keeping costs down for you as a homeowner.”

Having a professional do a seasonal check-up will also help spot problems before they get out of hand.

A recent survey by Hippo Home Insurance found nearly half of homeowners who suffered a breakdown of HVAC systems last year, could have avoided it with preventive maintenance.

Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia wanted to know at what point does it make more sense to replace your older appliances with more energy-efficient ones rather than try and repair them.

“Think about what your financial budget is for the year,” said Klosterman. “Often times we suggest setting aside a rainy-day fund for anything that could come up unexpected around the home.”

There are also a number of different rebates and grant programs supporting the installation of energy-efficient appliances in the home including those from the federal government’s Energy Star program.

There also are IRS tax credits and deductions available for those who meet qualifying criteria.

You should also make yourself a list of things around your house that need preventive maintenance, then go through that list twice a year.

It’ll save you money in the long run.