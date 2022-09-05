RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Did you know that your cellphone can be stolen from you without it ever leaving your possession? Criminals are doing that as part of a little-known scam called SIM swapping.

There is a chip hidden in your smartphone that’s the heart of the device. It’s no bigger than the fingernail on your pinky.

Although it may be small, if hackers can access it— It can cause big trouble for you.

It’s called a SIM card (Subscriber Identity Modul) and it basically tells your phone carrier’s network that this is your phone.

If it’s moved to another phone, it tells the carrier this is now your phone and the other one won’t work on that network anymore.

Dan Tiberi is a SIM swap victim.

“I decided to call T-Mobile, and when I did, unfortunately my phone would not make a phone call,” he told CBS news.

In his case, the thieves used his phone to hack into his Coinbase account and steal more than $7,300 worth of Ethereum cryptocurrency.

The FBI said last year, SIM card scams cost victims $68 million.

CBS 17 reached out to better understand how these thieves gain access to SIM cards.

“What attackers do is socially engineer individuals to gain enough information about them, so they can call the mobile provider,” said cybersecurity Expert Hank Schless of Lookout Security Solutions.

They then get the carrier to provide new SIM card information to their phone.

“What they do is basically divert all calls texts, and other data to the criminal’s device,” said Schless.

One common trick is for the scammers to access the two-factor authentications sent to you, giving them access to all kinds of accounts belonging to you.

The big question now becomes—what can you do if your phone is SIM swapped?

Schless said the first this to do is get in touch with your cell phone provider,

“Go into a store and do it in person, that way you can show it’s really you by showing them an ID or whatever,” said Schless.

There are a number of ways you can protect yourself from a Sim Card swap, including this list of tips.