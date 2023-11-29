RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following a fatal stabbing at Southeast Magnet Raleigh High School on Monday, there are renewed calls for finding ways to keep students safe.

In over 80 North Carolina Schools, artificial intelligence is being used to detect weapons, including in Johnston County Schools and Nash County Public Schools.

The discovery of a gun in a student’s backpack in Rocky Mount Wednesday morning is the kind of weapons detection this artificial intelligence is designed to do.

It uses a technology that can differentiate between weapons and other metal items that students may be carrying in their pockets and backpacks.

Metal Detectors–they do a good job of finding metal, but operators have to figure out what made them alert.

Also, you need to empty your pockets and wait in line when you go through a metal detector, which can be a slow process.

In a school setting, that “stop and frisk” can create emotional problems according to a former assistant school superintendent.

“It has a negative impact on students’ social and emotional learning and a negative impact on their mental health,” said Jill Lemond. “Typically, it results in lower perceptions of safety as opposed to feeling safer. Students feel less safe with a metal detector in place.”

Lemond now works as the senior director of Education at Evolv a company whose artificial intelligence weapons detectors were used in Rocky Mount today to find the gun in a student’s backpack.

She said guns are not the only thing it’s looking for.

“It’s also looking for large, bladed weapons, tactical knives, and it’s looking for explosive devices,” she said.

The system doesn’t require clear backpacks or removal of items from pockets. It allows students to just walk into a building normally and if it detects a weapon, it sends the operator an alert showing exactly where that weapon is located on the person.

CBS investigators wanted to know how it differentiates between a cellphone and a gun.

“Using algorithms and technology, the system knows what a cell phone looks like and knows to ignore a cell phone,” said Lemond. “For that reason, we have to constantly be updating the software.”

“Similarly, if Glock comes out with a new handgun, we need to teach the system to alert on that,” she said. “The system is always getting smarter over time.”

The Evolv system costs more than metal detectors, but as a former educator, Lemond says there are advantages.

“You’re purchasing something that allows students to come in each day feeling valued and come into the screening process with dignity,” she said.

No system, whether it’s Evolv or anything else is perfect.

They all have limitations, which is why schools need a multi-layered approach to safety, but AI weapons detection certainly helps mitigate threats to our youth.