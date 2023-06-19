RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – When we think about getting a new phone, laptop or other portable device, we focus on it—not the battery inside. However, the lithium batteries in those devices can pose a big risk.

As it turns out, those types of batteries can be dangerous under certain conditions.

Lithium batteries are powerful and convenient, allowing us to recharge everything from power tools to cellphones to shavers as well as many small household appliances, e-bikes and hoverboards.

The batteries inside those devices can be dangerous and need special care when handling and recharging.

You can’t just toss them into in any old recycling bin.

When a lithium battery goes bad, it can undergo what experts call “thermal runaway” where it starts to combust creating a fire that’s almost impossible to extinguish.

“Once a lithium ion battery gets overheated and catches on fire, it’s emitting gases that are flammable,” said Bryan Staley of the Environmental Research and Education Foundation. “It’s emitting other materials that all catch on fire.

“It’s basically, a kind of a runaway fire, if you will, and similarly, a fire very hard to put out,” he said.

Dropping or damaging a lithium battery can cause a heat reaction, as can leaving it in the sun or keeping it on a charging device well after it’s fully charged.

“Charge these kinds of batteries in what’s called a LiPo safe bag,” said Staley. “These are fire resistant bags that you can charge them in.”

“If something were to happen, you at least minimize the potential for there to be a fire that can cause significant damage to your home,” he said.

Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia found LiPo bags and other fire-resistant battery charging containers online at prices of $30 or less depending on your needs.

Lithium batteries can’t be disposed of with regular trash or recyclables.

“Never, ever dispose of them in your landfill or in the bin that goes to landfill or the recycling bin in part because these batteries are constructed in such that there’s a membrane inside these batteries,” said Staley. “If that membrane ruptures that causes a runaway reaction and that can cause fires.”

Staley says about two fires a week caused by lithium batteries break out at recycling centers around the country.

There are no nationwide statistics available for lithium battery home fires.

“Most batteries fail in the home, in large part because of charging issues,” Staley said.

To prevent those kinds of fires:

Disconnect the battery from the charger once charging is completed

Use the charger that came with the battery, not a third-party device.

Keep it away from sources of heat.

When your lithium battery is expired, make sure you cover its electrical contacts before doing anything else with it–that’ll prevent a short circuit that can start a fire.