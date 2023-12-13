RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The holidays are here, and they bring many things to our lives—including debt. They can also add another layer of stress this time of year.

When it comes to holiday spending, a survey by Deloitte indicates the average person expects to spend an average of $1,600 this year and much of it will end up on credit cards.

The Federal Reserve Bank says credit card balances hit a new record, surpassing $1 trillion.

“We’re talking record-high credit card debt,” said Ted Rossman of Bankrate.” Record high interest rates as well. The average credit card charges 20.72%.”

Some credit card interest rates are even higher than that.

The interest rates on your credit card are determined by your credit score, which also impacts how much it’ll cost you to buy a home, a car, or even obtain a contract on a phone.

As of right now, a lot of us have a subprime credit score—which these days is considered anything lower than a FICO score of 720.

“I would say probably 40% are in subprime,” said Blythe Lawton of Vervent Financial Servicing. “But, does change quite a bit as people move up and down the credit ladder.”

Subprime means it’s tougher to get a credit card, but not impossible. However, it’s going to cost you more.

“There’s options for people in the subprime market for former extensions of credit, whether it be auto or whether it be credit card,” said Lawton. “It’s just the fee structure and the benefits of those loans that adjusts based on your FICO score.”

Paying off your credit card bills on time, and without missed payments, helps boost your credit score—which puts you in a better financial position.

Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia asked Lawton how much debt is considered “too much debt” these days.

“I’d recommend to anybody who’s considering taking on debt to limit as much as you can,” she said. “There’s a lot of free credit, education tools, a lot of cards… come with credit monitoring and credit education tools.”

The Revvi Card comes with those tools.

Wallet Hub considers it one of the best-unsecured credit cards available to those with poor credit scores, but you need to compare interest rates and annual or monthly fees for any unsecured card to see what you can afford. Click here to help you do that.

When it comes to paying off those credit card bills, adding an extra $5 or $10 above the minimum payment will go a long way towards erasing that debt.