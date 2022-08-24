RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of fake social media accounts are rising, according to those who track these trends.

The criminals behind those fake accounts have a way of creating them– they simply hijack your business or personal account and leave you locked out of the account while they impersonate you.

When someone physically steals your property, you can call the police to help get it recovered or to try and catch who is responsible. But when someone steals your social media account, the options for getting it back are scarce.

Internet scammers are working overtime on social media to steal people’s accounts to impersonate them.

“Account takeovers are up 1,000 percent in the past year,” said James Lee of the Identity Theft Resource Center.

“The fact that it’s increasing that much this recently is really frightening,” said account takeover victim Chris Ingram.

Two and a half months ago, Ingram got the first indication something was wrong with his account via his Facebook messenger contacts.

People were getting strange messages from him.

“I heard from my ex-wife who wanted to know why I was trying to sell her Cryptocurrency,” said Ingram.

When he checked his Facebook account, he found the page name was changed to Helen Ingram and he was locked out.

“It has access to all of my contacts and people I know,” said Ingram. “As a writer, I have professional writing pages I no longer have access to— the hijacker does”

A new report by the non-profit Identity Theft Resource Center outlines the harm account takeovers have on the victims when they lose that social contact.

“When it’s taken away, it causes a huge disruption to their lives,” said Lee. “From an emotional standpoint, they are angry, frustrated and scared.

Ingram told Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia about the kind of turmoil the account takeover put him through.

“It’s tough to talk about it,” he said. “It happened the day before my oldest son died. Aside from the emotional stress of the situation, the inability to reach out to people who loved my son and would want to know about this was gut wrenching.”

Ingram repeatedly tried using Facebook tools to alert them of the account hijacking, but it was unsuccessful.

“They said they investigated and it does not violate our community standards and will be allowed to continue,” said Ingram.

As of today, the fake Instagram account is still active.

“Who knows what they are doing with those contacts,” he said.

He also called it embarrassing to subject friends and business associates to “hucksters who are taking advantage of your friendships.”

If you’ve been victimized, use click here to reach the Identity Theft Resource Center. The center offers direct assistance, a custom remediation plan and other resources.