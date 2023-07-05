RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Amazon Prime Day is happening next week, and it has more than bargain shoppers excited.

Hackers love Amazon Prime Day as much as any bargain hunter because it gives them a chance to take your money or steal your identity.

Summer is the time for fishing, and scammers are doing a lot of it—but it’s not for those creatures that live in the water. They are doing it electronically and they are targeting Amazon.

In the run-up to Prime Day, Amazon phishing scams have jumped nearly 40%.

CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia asked Scott Knapp, a buyer risk prevention specialist at Amazon, what makes the company such a prime target for all these scammers.

“This is an industry wide problem,” he said. “Obviously, at Amazon, we enjoy being a popular place for customers to shop and scammers try to take advantage of that.”

Examples of fraud include scammers saying there’s some kind of problem with your account and they need some Information to get everything back. They want your password and your login and maybe your credit card information.

“That kind of stuff, it’s things we would never ask you for,” said Knapp.

To detect those fake emails, you hold your cursor over the address. If it doesn’t say Amazon.com—it’s a hijacked email address.

“Instead of clicking on a link, go to the (Amazon) app,” said Knapp.

“Check the message center,” said Knapp. “It will tell you whether we’re trying to get in touch with you.”

“If you are trying to confirm an order, you can go right to the ‘my orders page,’ and see whether or not something is there,” he said.

To combat scammers, Amazon actually targets fake websites and gets them removed.

“Last year, we took down over 20,000 phishing websites and took down over 10,000 phone numbers these folks were using,” he said.

But, to catch the bad guys, Amazon needs to know about them. You can report them by clicking here.

If you get a phone call from someone claiming to be from Amazon about your account, hang up and call Amazon directly to verify your account is OK and not compromised.

If you have been victimized by an Amazon scam, start by logging into your account and go to “sign out of everything,” then change your password.

Also, notify your bank and credit card company so they can issue new debit and credit cards.