RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cheaper premiums are in sight for those looking to take advantage of insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act next year.

Not only have premiums gone down, but there are other changes to those health insurance plans this year depending on your provider.

As premiums drop, the Feds are hoping more uninsured people will take advantage of those plans during open enrollment which is happening through January 15.

There are over 670,000 people here in North Carolina who are currently enrolled in individual market plans through North Carolina’s exchange which is run by the federal government’s website.

If you’re one of those more than half a million North Carolinians, now is the time to check and see if there’s a plan that’s better or more cost effective for you.

“Every year health care options change in cost and coverage and participating providers,” said Dr. LaShawn McIver who is the Director of the Office of Minority Health at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. “That’s why it’s important for consumers to come back to compare plans as they might find something better to fit their needs.”

North Carolina currently has 11 different companies offering affordable health care through the local marketplace according to those who track the insurers.

The Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden last August extended premium reductions which were first introduced under the American Rescue Plan.

“For example, someone making $20,000 or less in one area may have a plan for $10 or less (a month) and they’ll have several plans to choose from,” said McIver.

Monthly premiums that are more expensive can also be lowered by applying for financial assistance, which has been expanded so it can include more people.

“We’re finding four out of five customers can find plans for $10 or less a month after the newly expanded financial assistance,” said McIver.

Choosing health care can be a daunting task and quite confusing for many so you can find help by going to HealthCare.gov, where you enter your city or town as well as zip code to find someone who can assist you.