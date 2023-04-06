RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a new scam to keep on your radar called voice cloning.

Scammers, with the help of artificial intelligence, are taking and cloning people’s voices so that they can use them for criminal purposes.

CBS 17 is digging deeper into who is behind this dangerous new security threat and how you can guard against it.

These days we are all learning how artificial intelligence like Chat GPT and other programs can be used to create written documents that mimic real writing styles and can be used to fool people into thinking they are real.

Now, the same thing is happening with audio.

“Transnational criminal groups are taking advantage of technology, including artificial intelligence, and machine learning to clone your voice,” said Haywood Talcove, the Chief Executive Officer of LexisNexis Special Services.

With both government and some private sector organizations using voice identification for security purposes, voice cloning is going to be a real problem.

“These enterprise criminal groups are stealing information at scale, not only to disrupt your life, but to disrupt our economy,” said Talcove.

CBS 17 wanted to know where the criminals are getting our voices so that they can clone them.

It turns out we are handing it to them online from our social media postings and recordings.

“One of the things that we need to be really careful about right now is making sure that we don’t have our voices easily downloadable on the Internet,” said Talcove.

Once they have your voice, we wanted to know how do they figure out how to combine it with your other information.

Turns out the criminals build a profile on you just like social media companies.

“They’ll steal dark web information.” said Talcove. “They’ll steal your name, your date of birth, your Social Security number. They’ll get that off the Internet.”

Once they match everything up, he said, they’ll just type in your name and do some social engineering.

The bad actors may call you using a cloned voice to pretend it’s a relative in trouble who needs money—or they’ll try and get into other sensitive accounts that belong to you.

All of it is done from overseas and because they’re offshore regular law enforcement like your local police can’t reach them.

“It really does take agencies like the FBI, like the Secret Service, to figure out it’s actually an organized fraud ring and then bring their resources into it,’’ said Talcove.

If your voice is out there on social media, the best way to protect yourself is to not opt into voice identification systems.

Also be extra wary of calls from someone claiming to know you. Ask questions of them only they would know the answer to.

Companies are creating technology to detect voice cloning to determine when it’s a machine recreation and not a real human.

However, it’s going to take time to get those voice clone identification systems online.