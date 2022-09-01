RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The smartphone is one of the best ways we’ve made life easier and with the right apps, a smartphone can do almost anything.

However, many people are unaware their apps may be recording and transmitting their precise location — around the clock.

There is a way to keep your apps from spying on you, but it takes a little work on your part.

By using apps on our devices, we automatically give up a certain degree of privacy just for the convenience they provide but, you can control some of what those apps know about you.

Apps collect data, it’s part of their function. Among the data they collect is your precise location.

“When you talk about social media apps, they have algorithms to bring you the most relevant content,” said Hank Schless, a Cybersecurity expert at Lookout Security Solutions.

Some apps bring you the weather or an Uber because ride-sharing needs your precise location.

But there’s an excessive amount of surveillance performed by many apps where your precise location really isn’t required.

“It’s a good best practice to keep an eye on what’s asking for permissions,” said Schless.

The best way to do that is to go into your settings and scroll through your apps checking the permission settings.

For example, does Flipboard really need to track you? Turn it off. Should the NOAA weather radar need to always know where you are? It offers options.

You can choose “never,” “ask the next time while using the app” or “always.”

“Sharing your location with your app is your own personal choice,” said Schless

You also need to:

Check your app regularly, because updates may change back to default settings

Don’t just check “agree” In the Terms and Conditions Notice without fully understanding what it contains

Review the information you are being asked to share

Also, decide whether you want apps to track you across other platforms.

CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia asked Schless what would happen, for example, if the bad guys hacked Instagram — does all that location info and other sensitive data go to the bad guys?

“We hope these companies are doing everything they can to encrypt the data,” he said. “It’s safest to assume the highest level of risk for yourself.”

Before deciding to allow unlimited data collection on an app — think about whether you’d be OK with that data being out in the world if there’s a breach.