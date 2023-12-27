RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite the mild temperatures, the calendar says it’s winter and this break in the weather is a good time to make sure your car is ready for the winter driving.

Winterizing your car doesn’t have to be a complicated process and knowing how to winterize your vehicle will help keep it reliable when the bad weather inevitably comes.

Winter storms have already hit a large swath of the country creating havoc for those who were making long road trips for the holidays.

Eventually we’ll see that kind of weather here so this is the time to visit your mechanic and prep your vehicle.

An oil change is one of the best ways to protect your engine. It’ll save a lot of problems in the long run.

Mechanic Seth McKinney of North Hills Exxon in Raleigh said when you pull out your dipstick, you want the oil to be between two hash marks.

If that dipstick came out dark, it tells you “it’s been over 100-thousand miles.”

According to AAA, oil should be changed every 5,000 miles or so with synthetic oils.

When it comes to preventive maintenance, keep an eye on the big three:

Your battery

Your coolant/anti-freeze

Your window washing fluid

A battery can go bad without you realizing it. Have it checked to see if it has enough power or cold cranking amps–when it gets cold.

“If it’s below 400, it’s a good time to replace it,” said Mckinney. “That’s always a big thing because if it doesn’t have enough cranking amps to turn you over you could get stuck needing tio get jumped.”

Tires are an important part of your car’s braking system.

Make sure they are properly inflated, have enough tread for traction and are free of nails or other objects that can cause slow leaks.

Make sure your coolant reservoir is filled. It’ll do more than act as anti-freeze.

“If your coolant is low, you’re not going to have enough going across your heater core to keep heat coming out of your vehicle.”

Salt and sand used to clear roads can obstruct your vision when it collects on your windshield.

Make sure you have plenty of washer fluid and check those wipers looking for damage.

“It’s very important to have new wipers,” said McKinney. “Make sure the edges aren’t torn.”

You might want to add a winter emergency kit to your car.

It could include a spare jacket, a flashlight, winter hat and gloves as well as battery jumper cables.

For more tips on ways to winterize your automobile, click here.