RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We are now smack dab in the middle of the holiday gift-giving season and on Cyber Monday, millions of folks are spending a lot of time online doing their purchases.

Scammers are counting on these online purchases to use them as bait to defraud you.

Porch Pirates live for Cyber Monday because they know tons of packages are on their way in the next few days to those who’ve shopped online. Add to that other online items already ordered and you’ve got a criminal’s bonanza.

However, porch piracy isn’t the only thing we have to worry about when it comes to packages.

With millions of packages on their way to consumers this holiday season, there are plenty of targets of opportunity on both porches and online.

Some of them are coming online in the form of fake package alerts telling you something is wrong with the item you ordered.

“In the last three, four days, I’ve received five similar emails,” said Jeff Mandel, the CEO of Credit & Debt, a financial coaching service. “What’s crazy is the scammers have gotten so sophisticated with these emails.”

The fraudulent messages claim to be from UPS, Amazon, FedEx or the US Postal Service.

What all those fakes have in common is links that they want you to click links that will take you to sites that will scam you.

“Don’t click a link,” said Mandel. “Go to go to Google or whatever browser you want to use. Type that in and click to that site.”

Once on the real site, “There will be information where you can enter your tracking codes and you’re going to see very quickly whether or not there’s something wrong with your order,” he said.

Those fake delivery message scams are just the latest tactic criminals are using at this time of year.

The FBI says 12,000 of us reported losing money to scammers during last year’s holiday shopping season.

It says the scams ranged from social media posts offering gift cards to fake online surveys designed to steal personal information to fake messages offering hard-to-find items.

CBS 17 investigators wanted to know what profit scammers gain from this.

“The profit is in getting your information,” said Mandel. “For one, they can sell it to the black market,” he said.

To protect your packages in person, you can choose other options.

Some shippers like Amazon offer an offsite locker where your packages will be safe until you pick them up

You can also:

Insure valuable items

Track your package

Request a signature…

You should also make it clear your property is under surveillance and make sure that surveillance equipment is working.