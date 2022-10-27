RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In the ever-evolving landscape of cyberspace, there’s an increasing threat for consumers and companies: it’s the resurgence of data breaches.

Technology improves over time. And while it improves, data breaches become easier to commit.

Committing a data breach required a high degree of computer skills and access to some pretty high-end technology, but that’s changing.

There’s now a variety of easily accessible tools out there for the less sophisticated attacker.

“They can purchase ransomware online or they can even buy into networks that will help them in one of these attacks,” said Matthew Hathaway/Cybersecurity Expert from Truefort.

While we may think of certain governments or well-organized groups committing data breaches, they are now being replaced by others.

“The increasing number of breaches is because of mom-and-pop kinds of small criminal organizations that can get a hold of these tools,” said Hathaway.

The hackers look for soft targets that they can hold for ransom, as well as a target that can provide them with personal data they can exploit later on.

“They’re looking to make a profit and so their idea is to go after something that has to exist for various reasons, something like a school district,” said Hathaway.

When an organization is breached, you’ll often get a letter saying you’ll be offered free credit monitoring for a year or two.

Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia asked if that really helps the victim of a data breach.

“It’s about as much as you can get for free,” said Hathaway. “It is useful because it’s good to make sure no one is stealing your identity.

You can also be proactive against a data breach by not reusing passwords across multiple platforms.

It’s also a good idea to set up account alerts ahead of time– so you’ll know if someone is trying to open new credit in your name— which is one of the hallmarks of identity theft.