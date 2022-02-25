RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – You want to feel safe when you’re at home. But as our homes get smarter, it can mean sacrificing some privacy with the devices we use.

You should be weary of the internet of things. It describes devices connected that make things convenient, but they also bring security risks.

Although they make life easier, we need to make sure they are secure because our homes are becoming filled with smart technology that’s part of the internet of things.

Whether it’s smart appliances, smart lightbulbs, spoken word devices or even your smart beds, when they are connected to the internet you can run them from anywhere.

Most people don’t realize many of these devices also collect information, which is stored on some company’s cloud. If a hacker gets a hold of your info in a data breach, you’ve got a problem.

To keep yourself secure, you must take precautions when you add smart devices to your home.

John Morin, of Assurant, said don’t just open the box and put an item into service. You need to change the default passwords and settings “and make sure the privacy is what you want.”

It’s especially important when it comes to devices your kids use, like gaming consoles.

“There’s some concern around the Internet of things as it relates to privacy from the parent’s point of view,” Morin said.

So, to safeguard a gaming console, you need to:

Check your home internet privacy settings

Make sure parental controls are activated

Adjust the gaming console to highest privacy position

You also need to be wary when it comes to those voice control devices.

“Consumers are making choices to mute Alexa and Google during the day,” Morin said. “If you’re muting your device, inadvertent conversations cannot be heard, and comments cannot be taken.”

When privacy in your smart home is breached, Morin said many times it’s because you didn’t do your due diligence.

“Look at things in your home and make sure the security settings are calibrated to the privacy level you want,” he said.

If you are thinking about buying a device that’s part of the internet of things, make sure the manufacturer offers regular security updates and that the password can be changed. Once you get the device, don’t forget to change that password frequently.