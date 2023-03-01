RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The recent earthquakes in Turkey and the continuing plight of Ukrainian war victims has led more people to donate to relief and recovery efforts.

That in turn has created a growing number of fake charities created by scammers.

The pictures of natural disasters and wars in the forefront of our minds. Sometimes, criminals use this as an opportunity to divert some of that cash being raised for the victims to their own bank accounts.

“At the end of the day, you want to find a charity that gets the money where it is supposed to go,” said Cybersecurity expert Adam Levin, the host of the What The Hack podcast.

The fake charity criminals are reaching out via internet, email and phone calls and they are not only looking just for cash.

“You become the contribution,” said Levin. “They’ll get your personal info, your financial info and your money won’t go to the beneficiaries.”

If you search online, you’ll find scores of listings to aid the recent earthquake victims as well as Ukrainian War refugees. Sorting through them all can be daunting.

Levin says the best way to determine who is on the up and up is to go to the Charity Navigator website or a variety of different charity screening organizations including GuideStar, Give and Charity Watch.

They can tell you if the charity is real and how much of the proceeds go to those in need.

If you get a call from someone asking you to donate to a charity, don’t make that decision immediately. Hang up and check them out first.

“You need to satisfy yourself you’re dealing with a legit organization,” said Levin.

Scammers are great at creating mock websites that look like the real thing.

“Be careful about the specific web address you’re going to as well as the specific charity you’re contributing to,” said Levin.

Even people with the best intentions who collect goods and food for disaster victims need to be checked out.

“Does it get to the right people even if it’s a legitimate collection center,” said Levin.

You need to independently confirm with government regulators that your clothing donations are being sent to the victims and not sitting in an overseas warehouse.

If you’re giving to a charity, only use a credit card. Debit cards link to your bank account but credit cards are the bank’s money and can be refunded if there’s an issue.