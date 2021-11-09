How to see if that used car’s repairs will cost you more down the road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With more people forced to buy used cars because of the shortage of new vehicles, people want a used vehicle that’s reliable.

However, the most popular models on the road may not be the most reliable according to new data from CarFax.

There’s nothing more frustrating than having to put your car in the shop for repairs which can be costly and time-consuming.

When it comes to used cars, some people look at the bottom line but that can cost you more than you think.

“Those repair costs above and beyond the monthly payments aren’t likely to be top of your mind, but they need to be because we’re talking about major repairs,” said Carfax’s Chris Basso.

He said those repairs can average $300.

However, it’s not just the cost of repairs, there’s the reliability factor too.

“I need to get where I’m going and need to know I can get there,” said Tim Mathenge, who says he’ll choose reliability over price point.

To help you determine if the vehicle you want is reliable, CarFax is combining technology and auto data to predict how dependable a used car can be.

“Carfax has over 120,000 sources and 27-billion records in our database,” said Basso. “We’re using hard data, maintenance, and repair information.”

Its data shows that midsize used pickups currently on the market have the best reliability record and used full-size SUVs currently being sold have the worst reliability.

“Full-Size SUVs have a 25 percent chance of needing repairs in the next 12 months, while midsize pickups have only an11 percent chance,” said Basso.

With SUVs making up two-thirds of the fleet on the road–that’s something to watch out for.

The Carfax website has a special “research” tab you can click that will show you the estimated repair costs for the used vehicle you are thinking of purchasing.

Not only does a car’s reliability cost you money when you have to pay for repairs, but it can also affect the resale value when it comes time to sell it.