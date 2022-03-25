RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With today’s soaring prices for gasoline, drivers want to know if they’re getting what they pay for at the pump or if the fuel they are buying is contaminated.

The state of North Carolina has a fleet of inspectors who make sure you aren’t being fueled by poor quality gas.

Before you pull up to a gas pump, someone is checking on the quality of the gasoline you are putting in your tank.

Most drivers, like Charle LeFort, are unaware such monitoring exists. He said “he didn’t know” the state inspects gas station fuel.

On Friday, Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia accompanied state fuel inspector Robert Marble as he made an unannounced visit to a Raleigh gas station.

It’s one of 4,509 stations the Department Of Agriculture watches over statewide with a team of 10 inspectors.

Marble takes random samples from the pumps to test in a mobile lab, which he drives to each location he visits.

He evaluates samples on the spot looking for water in the gasoline, sediment contamination, or fuel that doesn’t live up to its octane rating.

Marble said if he finds a problem with a gas station’s fuel supply, he has the authority to stop sales immediately.

“We can shut down the fuel they’re selling,” he said.

Although the law allows for fines, they are rarely imposed.

“We find it hits them much harder in the pocketbook when we close the pumps because some of these stations can do upwards of $100,000 a day,” said Marcus Helfrich, who is the manager of the state motor fuels lab.

Consumer complaints about bad gas are a top priority of inspectors.

“We strive to get there within 24 hours or sometimes we get there the same day,” Marble said. “The faster we show up on a complaint, the faster we can find the problem, if it exists.”

In 2021, the state motor fuels division tested more than 17,000 gasoline samples.

“A single fuel sample can fail multiple quality specifications when it is tested,” Helfrich said. “Thus, the station will be issued multiple condemnations for a single fuel sample.”

Of the 17,688 samples tested, the state found 15.6 percent contained water. A little more than 18 percent contained sediment and 18.7 percent had the octane the product was supposed to have.

It’s important that your fuel has the right octane because that helps you with mileage.

The motor fuels inspectors also tested diesel fuel, kerosene, and motor oil.

In addition to tests for water, sediment, and octane ratings, the state tests fuel for vapor content, the amount of the ethanol mix, and something called phase separation.

Phase separation is when ethanol absorbs the water, causing it to separate from the gasoline and sink toward the bottom of the tank.