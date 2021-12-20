How you can guard against charity scams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – This year, more than ever, people are opening their wallets by giving to charities to help those who’ve been suffering during the pandemic or affected by natural disasters.

It’s estimated that almost $472 billion went to charities this year.

The biggest giving period is during the last two weeks of the year when almost 40 percent of all funds are donated to charities, according to the Better Business Bureau.

With that huge cash flow coming out of wallets and pocketbooks, scammers want a chunk of those funds.

“They’ll reach out to you with things like email messages, postcards in the mail, social media posts, or even go door to door,” said Nick Hill of the BBB of Eastern North Carolina.

Raleigh resident Kimberly Stotts is wary of some charities that she thinks might be scams.

“I shy away because I hear the people running the organization are benefiting more than the people it’s supposed to help,” she said.

Hill said the best way to figure out if a charity is on the level is to check it out online.

Websites like the BBB’s Give.org, Charity Watch, and GuideStar are good online resources to check out a charity.

You can also give to established charities that you’ve dealt with in the past that you know are doing right by their clients.

“The places I give are organizations I’m aware of that have been around a while,” said Raleigh resident Naomi Shakir Feast.

“I just research them online,” said Bruce Anderson. “I try to find out what percentage we’re donating goes to the charity and what percentage is administrative.

“Typically, a good number is 67 percent (or 67 cents of every dollar) that is going back to charity,” Hill said.

Be wary of any charity claiming 100 percent of the money raised goes to the cause.

“More often than not, they can’t keep that promise,” Hill said.

You should also be aware that not all charitable donations are tax-deductible. That’s especially true with GoFundMe or other online funding sites.