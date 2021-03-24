If you don’t get a stimulus check by direct deposit on Wednesday – you’ll have to wait

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More stimulus money is being sent to millions of Americans on Wednesday, but some people are still having problems getting those funds.

There are a couple of issues at play, including the fact that payments could be delayed by either the IRS or the U.S. Postal Service.

The U.S. Department of Treasury is issuing 37 million payments on Wednesday – 20 million of them will be by direct deposit and 17 million more will be via the U.S. Postal Service.

Since Wednesday is the last day the Treasury will issue direct deposits, if you don’t get your payment by direct deposit on Wednesday – it’s coming in the mail.

Those items being sent through the mail could be either government debit cards or paper checks.

Because the U.S. mail system continues to experience delays, those payments could take a long time to get to you.

The best way to track a mailed payment is to use the Postal Service’s Informed Delivery Service which will track your letters right to your mailbox.

You can sign up for it here, if you don’t already use the service.

One group who has yet to see any payments right now are social security, SSI and VA beneficiaries.

The House Ways And Means committee has sent an angry letter to the IRS and Social Security Administration saying “It’s alarmed” and demanding those stimulus payments be issued, especially after it said the IRS could not “provide an expected timeline for payments.”

So far, those agencies have yet to say when the problem will be resolved, only saying it will be fixed soon.

Those recipients aren’t the only ones affected.

Thousands of people are seeing fractured or partial payments. They have even formed a Facebook group to share experiences and complaints.

The IRS said some of those delays are due to married people whose past refunds were withheld over a spouse’s past-due debts.

The agency says the missing portion of those people’s stimulus payments will be coming eventually, but it asks patience because it’s dealing with processing the backlog from the 2019 tax season– as well as this year’s tax returns and the issuing of stimulus payments.

The IRS is providing a list of frequently asked questions to answer people’s inquiries about missing stimulus payments.

After Wednesday, the timeline calls for all future payments to be made by check or debit card and the IRS has until December 31 to do that.