IIHS releases top vehicle safety features for 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Every year automakers release new models hoping their features will entice you to buy one, but safety plays an important role in many people’s decisions.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released its top safety picks for 2021 to help consumers make informed decisions.

When it comes to choosing the top safety picks the institute has several important criteria. They test for:

Forward crash protection

Good effective headlights

Front Crash Prevention

This year, the IIHS says more cars than ever met those standards.

“We had 90 vehicles that are award winners,” said IIHS President David Harkey. “There is something for every consumer.”

This year, more automakers had their vehicles make the list because of improved headlights which are now becoming a standard feature no matter which model you choose.

“It’s something we’ve been pushing for because that makes it less confusing for consumers when they go out to purchase a vehicle and are looking for specific headlights,” said Harkey.

One automaker earned more awards than any other, that’s Hyundai Motors. Their vehicles include Hyundai, Kia, and the Genesis lines. They have 17 vehicles that made the cut.

“I think its a dedication to safety as well as a dedication to perform well in the tests,” said Harkey.

Among the tests where the Genesis G-70 performed well is roof strength, which is key to helping to survive a rollover accident like the one involving Tiger Woods.

The IIHS has yet to test the specific model Genesis Woods was driving but DID test two other Genesis models which made its list this year.

Among automakers who didn’t do well was Mitsubishi with on awards and General Motors. Only GM’s Cadillac XTR and Chevy Equinox placed.

“We continue to be disappointed by what we’re seeing out of General Motors,” said Harkey. “For a company that produces as many vehicles as they do and to only have a couple of vehicles on our awards list we certainly would like to see them improve.”

Of the 90 models listed, 80 are offering vehicle-to-vehicle automatic braking as standard equipment and 74 are offering pedestrian automatic braking as a standard feature.

Check out the 90 vehicle models evaluated by the IIHS

If you click a specific vehicle you can see all the details on how it did with regard to the various tests IIHS conducted.