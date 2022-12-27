RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s one gift people received this Christmas that they probably won’t return — but could forget about. We’re talking about gift cards.

Merchants sell a lot of gift cards for the holidays and people who are the recipients of that generosity are grateful.

Many put the gift card away in a safe place, only to forget about it — which is bad for them, but good for merchants because they get to keep the cash.

More gift cards than ever were purchased this year according to WalletHub, with people spending over $189 billion on them.

“We just received quite a few for Christmas,” said gift card user Britni Simmons. “We do have a few of them.”

“I love them,” said shopper Amy Ernenwein. “People love to be able to purchase what they want at any store they like.”

However, a surprising amount of people haven’t used gift cards they’ve already received.

Creditcards.com says almost half of us are holding on to $21 billion in unused gift cards.

That averages out to about $175 per person.

Also, the website says one in four users say they’ve misplaced one or more gift cards.

Yolanda Finney is not one of those people who lets a gift card sit around for years.

“I use them,” she said. “They don’t last long.”

However, Britni Simmons does let her gift cards sit unused for a while.

“I tend to hang on to them for a little bit, then as I need them, I use them,” she said.

A federal rule called the CARD ACT says you have up to five years to use up your balance, but some gift cards impose what’s called inactivity fees which typically kick in after 12 months.

Simmons knows about that.

“They deduct over time, and you lose your money,” she said.

So, it’s best to use those cards as quickly as possible or think about selling them. There are a number of websites that provide that service.

Raise, Card Cash and GiftCash are three of them.

After those websites take their cut, you’ll receive 80-90 percent of the gift card’s value.

There’s also another option.

You can donate your gift card to a non-profit charity. They can either use it or redeem it for its cash value.

The website Gift Card Partners will tell you how to make those gift card donations to the charity you desire to help.