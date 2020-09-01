Informal experiment by CBS 17 gauges how much time Wake County voters need to give their mail-in ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Because of the pandemic, many people are expected to vote by mail for the first time in November. There have been some questions about the speed of the mail given changes made recently to the post office.

CBS 17’s Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia did a non-scientific test to show what people need to do to make sure their votes count. He did so by testing how long it would take an absentee ballot sent by mail to go from one location to another. There were 20 facsimile absentee ballots prepared. Each was given a tracking number. All envelopes contained a sheet of paper and an index card to give it a little stiffness, as if a ballot was inside.

The test was confined to Wake County. There were 20 locations chosen at random based on where CBS 17 co-workers lived. They were asked to mail the mock ballots for collection on Aug. 25. Some were deposited directly inside of local post offices. Some were placed in blue collection boxes. Others were left for carrier pickup in mailboxes outside their homes or apartments.

Wake County residents were asked how long they thought it would take a ballot mailed from their location to reach the Wake County Board of Elections.

“It should take a day or two, hopefully,” said Emily Yoon. Aselya Dotson thought about three weeks. Megan Wing guessed 14 days.

Here is what happened to the 20 facsimile ballots, which were all addressed to CBS 17 at 1205 Front St. in Raleigh:

All but two of the envelopes arrived within a few days of each other.

18 arrived within five days of being mailed.

Ballot No. 20, which was mailed at the New Hill post office, arrived eight days after being left in the blue box outside of that post office location.

Ballot No. 6, which was mailed from an apartment complex in North Raleigh, was unaccounted for, as of Sept. 1.

Because it anticipates huge numbers of mailed-in absentee ballots flooding the system, the postal service warned state election officials around the country in a letter in May that “voters should mail their return ballots at least one week prior to the due date.”

Those who track elections said there’s going to be a lot of mailed in ballots.

“We’re going to see somewhere between 80 and 100-million voters receiving their ballots that way,” Tammy Patrick told CBS News. She is a democracy fund senior advisor for elections.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail in North Carolina is Oct. 27, which is just eight days before the election. When requesting an absentee ballot, people need to allow time for it to be received in the mail, then returned. In the eight days between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, there are two weekend days that may slow down mail delivery even further.

Anyone planning to vote by mail is advised to request a ballot now.

More headlines from CBS17.com: