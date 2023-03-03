RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Just owning an iPhone could make you the victim of a crime —potentially draining your bank account, as well as allowing other financial and personal information to be stolen.

The crimes happen in social situations and begin when criminals, in effect, spy over your shoulder to see what passcode you enter into your phone.

iPhone user Brittni Evans told CBS 17 she thought her passcode protected her.

“I feel pretty secure these days, but I don’t think anything is totally secure,” she said.

Police believe organized gangs target bars and nightclubs looking for potential victims entering passcodes to access their iPhones.

We asked iPhone owner Giulia Gardini if she ever worried about “shoulder surfing” and someone watching her in a social situation to obtain her passcode.

“I don’t really think about it, but I guess it could be a problem,” she said.

She’s right.

Passcode breaching is becoming a big problem around the country with police departments nationwide reporting scores of victims.

Here’s how it works.

The bad guys obtain your passcode by watching you. They then find a way to steal your iPhone either through force or social engineering.

They use your passcode to unlock the phone and change your Apple ID password. Then they disable the ‘find my iPhone’ feature.

At that point, they’re free to leisurely surf your phone and hack bank accounts and other things your phone connects them to.

“I think I need to be more aware of that, just be more conscientious when I go out,” Evans said.

Some iPhone owners, such as Desmond Bradshaw, try and defeat the shoulder surfers by using a screen protector that doubles as a filter.

“I actually use a privacy screen on my iPhone right now,” Bradshaw said. “That protects your information so no one can see your stuff.”

These days our phones are the keys to our lives and the thieves stealing iPhones know that.

“There’s a lot of things in there I’d be worried about someone getting ahold of,” Evans said. “Bank accounts, passwords, medical records, things like that.”

For thieves involved in this crime, it’s a win-win.

After they have their way with your digital information from your phone, they then resell them because with find my iPhone disabled they can reset the device clearing out anything indicating that was your device.

Although some people rely on Face ID to secure their iPhones it doesn’t always work and defaults to the passcode mode.

Experts recommend you use a fingerprint ID because that form of biometrics is more secure.