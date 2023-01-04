RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. House of Representatives has now banned the app on devices it manages, and that ban may soon spread to all federally managed devices.

On the surface, TikTok is an app that allows video sharing of singing, dancing, comedy and activities that primarily appeal to younger users.

Even so, there are apparently enough users in the U.S. House that lawmakers decided it was a security risk and is banning it on all devices managed by the house.

“The main reason they’re claiming it is a security risk is that the parent company of TikTok is based in China,” said Cybersecurity expert Rob Downs, the CEO of Managed IT Solutions.

Because parent company Byte Dance is under the control of the Chinese Communist Party, it has created worries about how TikTok would use the data it collects.

“They can parse through it, they can listen for sounds and possibly upload more than you think,” said Downs.

More than 10 states have also banned the app from their government-owned devices and another nine states have partially blocked its use on devices they manage.

The U.S. government is also considering a TikTok ban on all federal devices it manages.

Currently TikTok claims it has about 100 million U.S. users of its app and it calls the government bans “a political gesture that will do nothing to advance national security interests.”

But TikTok isn’t the only app out there collecting user metrics — so why single them out?

Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia asked Downs should any social media be allowed on a government device.

“From a security standpoint, and even as a business owner, you should be weighing what your employees have at their disposal as far as applications are concerned for work devices,” he said.

As CBS 17 has previously reported, it’s not just apps that are collecting data. Even your cellphone itself is collecting lots of user information.

“They can get your internet IP address, see where you are at, and physically locate where you are doing certain kinds of things,” said Downs.

The Europeans have enacted a General Data Protection Regulation which, among other things, mandates the ways personal data can be stored.

That said, Downs doesn’t think this country would ever impose such a regulation unless some sort of major breach happened to a “significantly important group,” like congress.

TikTok is continuing to negotiate with the U.S. government on a deal to resolve national security concerns so that it could stay available to users in the U.S.

Only time will tell.