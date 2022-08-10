ARCHER LODGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite paying their homeowners insurance monthly, a Johnston County couple found out their policy had been cancelled without their knowledge eight months ago.

That issue came to light when they tried to file a damage claim last month.

When lightning struck an Archer Lodge neighborhood back on July 8, a number of houses were affected, but the home of Brian and Amanda Bell seemed to suffer the most damage from the power surge caused by the strike.

“There were multiple breakers tripped, lights that didn’t work,” said Brian Bell. “It went on from there discovering thing after thing electronically that did not work.”

From their garage door motor, to fans, computers and LED lighting fixtures, there were several items that needed to be replaced.

“All the cable equipment was also damaged,” said Amanda Bell.

When the couple attempted to file a homeowners claim with Farm Bureau, they received shocking news.

The letter informing the Bell’s that they do not have a policy. (Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

“That’s when we found out we didn’t have a claim,” said Amanda. “We did not know Caliber (their Mortage lender) had not paid our homeowners policy.”

Even their Farm Bureau insurance agent did not know the policy was cancelled.

Their home mortgage lender is supposed to pay insurance premiums out of the escrow, and no one knows what went wrong.

“No one with Caliber, to this day, has been able to give me a reason why it was not paid,” said Brian. “All they can tell me was payment was dispersed and returned to our escrow.”

In the meantime, Caliber had a third party called Assurant write a temporary $1,300 insurance policy to cover the period between November of 2021 and July of 2022. However, that policy is only for structural damage that occurred during that time period when their Farm Bureau policy lapsed.

That temporary policy won’t pay for things like a damaged router, PlayStation, TV’s and other electronics damaged in the surge, leaving the Bell’s responsible for an estimated $8,000 in replacement costs.

The couple says it needs to know what happened between their mortgage lender and the insurance company. They also want to know who’s going to ultimately end up paying for all the damage to their personal property that has been replaced.

In an effort to get answers, Amanda said she contacted the state banking commissioner.

“I sent them an email and filled out a complaint,” she said. The Commissioner’s office replied saying they are seeking answers from Caliber.

In its written reply to the couple, the Commissioner Of Banks has given the Bell’s mortgage lender until Aug. 25 to explain why those payments weren’t made to the insurance company.

In addition, Bell’s are going to be filing a complaint with the NC Department of Insurance.