RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricanes Florence and Matthew happened more than a half a decade ago, yet hundreds are still waiting to get back into their homes.

Lawmakers want to hold the state agency responsible for that hurricane relief accountable saying the progress is too slow.

For the second time in three months, they called the head of the agency responsible for the recovery efforts before them, putting her on the hot seat.

The legislature’s Hurricane Response And Recovery Committee wanted to know how much progress has been made since its first hearing back in September and what they heard did not make them happy.

“You asked me to show progress, that’s where we ended September 14” said Laura Hogshead who is the head of the North Carolina Office Of Resiliency And Recovery. “I’m happy to be here to show you the progress—with the understanding it’s not enough.”

Five years after the state received $780 million in federal hurricane aid, thousands are still living in hotels, trailers, and other temporary locations.

Viola Figueroa is one of those thousands. She waits to see progress on her new home which only has a foundation.

“They poured it 6 years and 2 months to the day,” she said. “I’m living in this FEMA trailer which we were forced to buy.”

Lawmakers are also frustrated at the lack of construction progress for the many who are still homeless.

“The lack of urgency that has been performed since all this began in trying to get people back in their homes at the slow rate that is going on is totally unacceptable,” said State Sen. Brett Jackson (R-Sampson).

The head of the recovery agency said 76 projects have been completed in past 90 days

”The last time we were here you asked how many general contractors we have,” said Hogshead . “I said 5 or 6…. Now we are at 12.”

Lawmakers say the agency didn’t begin to push repairs until director Hogshead was called before it in September.

“You failed as a director,” said State Sen. Danny Britt (R-Columbus). “You should resign from your position. If you were in the private sector, you would have been fired a long time ago.”

“She needs to be fired,’’ said Figueroa . “They need to get in someone else that can do the job, she’s not doing the job.”

Recovery funds for Hurricane Mathew must be spent by 2025 and Florence recovery funds must be spent by 2026.

At one point, Jackson issued an ultimatum to Hogshead.

“There has to be some improvement made in this program immediately or I’m going to use what power I have to redirect the funds to someone who can get the job done,” he said.

Lawmakers say they’re going to have to keep monitoring the program, because they say there’s no way recovery should be crawling along at this slow pace.